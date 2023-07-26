Das Instrument DE000LB4E2W1 SC MExpZ p 28.07.2028 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.07.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4E2W1 SC MExpZ p 28.07.2028 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.07.2023: WARLB_01