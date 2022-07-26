Erweiterte Funktionen



USD Express Aktienanleihe Pro. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.07.2022 - DE000HVB6VS8




25.07.22 23:51
Das Instrument DE000HVB6VS8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)TL0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.07.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6VS8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)TL0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.07.2022: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 $ 101,25 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6VS8 HVB6VS 101,25 $ 101,25 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 $ 0,00%  22.07.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 $ 0,00%  22.07.22
  = Realtime
