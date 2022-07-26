Erweiterte Funktionen
7,30 Memory Express Airbag Z. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.07.2022 - DE000CS8DPY0
25.07.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DPY0 Mem.Expr.A. Z.26.07.28 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.07.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DPY0 Mem.Expr.A. Z.26.07.28 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.07.2022: WARCS_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.07./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DPY0
|CS8DPY
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|20.07.22
= Realtime
