Fix Kupon Express Step Down. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.07.2022 - DE000CS8DP78
25.07.22 23:51
Das Instrument DE000CS8DP78 EZ100ESG Idx Ex.-Zt.22/26.7.27 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.07.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DP78 EZ100ESG Idx Ex.-Zt.22/26.7.27 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.07.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,50 €
|101,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.07./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DP78
|CS8DP7
|101,50 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,50 €
|0,00%
|21.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
