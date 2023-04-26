Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.04.2023 - DE000VU5U2N8
26.04.23 01:11
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU5U2N8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.04.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU5U2N8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.04.2023: WARVO_02_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.04./09:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU5U2N8
|VU5U2N
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.04.23
|Stuttgart
|100,17 €
|+0,17%
|09:20
Aktuell
