1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.02.2024 - DE000PN99FV3




25.02.24 22:31
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PN99FV3 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.24(25) CBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.02.2024: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PN99FV3 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.24(25) CBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.02.2024: WARBN_05

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 23.02./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PN99FV3 PN99FV 100,00 € -   €
Werte im Artikel
100,00 plus
0,00%
99,38 minus
-0,78%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  19.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

