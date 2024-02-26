Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.02.2024 - DE000PN99FV3
25.02.24 22:31
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PN99FV3 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.24(25) CBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.02.2024: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PN99FV3 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.24(25) CBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.02.2024: WARBN_05
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.02./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PN99FV3
|PN99FV
|100,00 €
|- €
100,00
0,00%
99,38
-0,78%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.02.24
= Realtime
