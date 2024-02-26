Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument DE000LB4WJA0 Deep-Exp-Z 29.04.2030 PUM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.02.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4WJA0 Deep-Exp-Z 29.04.2030 PUM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.02.2024: WARLB_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4WJA0 LB4WJA 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  21.02.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  21.02.24
  = Realtime
