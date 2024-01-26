Erweiterte Funktionen
26.01.24 00:56
Das Instrument DE000PN99CC0 Anleihe 24(29) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2024: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PN99CC0 Anleihe 24(29) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2024: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PN99CC0
|PN99CC
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|19.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
