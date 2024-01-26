Das Instrument DE000KH5DBX1 EO-MTN 24(25) Infineon Technol WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2024: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000KH5DBX1 EO-MTN 24(25) Infineon Technol WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2024: WARBA_02