Das Instrument DE000KH5DBW3 EO-MTN 2024(27) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2024: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000KH5DBW3 EO-MTN 2024(27) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2024: WARBA_02