6Y 2M Best Express Zertifikat. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.01.2023 - DE000PF993A3
26.01.23 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF993A3 Express.Z 23.03.29 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF993A3 Express.Z 23.03.29 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2023: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.005 €
|1.005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.01./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF993A3
|PF993A
|1.005 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.005 €
|0,00%
|23.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
