6Y 2M Best Express Zertifikat. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.01.2023 - DE000PF993A3




26.01.23 00:54
Das Instrument DE000PF993A3 Express.Z 23.03.29 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF993A3 Express.Z 23.03.29 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2023: WARBN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.005 € 1.005 € -   € 0,00% 25.01./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF993A3 PF993A 1.005 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.005 € 0,00%  23.01.23
