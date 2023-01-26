Das Instrument DE000PF993A3 Express.Z 23.03.29 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF993A3 Express.Z 23.03.29 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2023: WARBN_02