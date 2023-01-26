Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.01.2023 - DE000LB37VG5
26.01.23 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB37VG5 SPKSP MemExpZ p 23.04.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB37VG5 SPKSP MemExpZ p 23.04.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.01./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB37VG5
|LB37VG
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
1.010
0,00%
101,67
-0,64%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|19.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|19.01.23
