Das Instrument DE000LB37VG5 SPKSP MemExpZ p 23.04.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB37VG5 SPKSP MemExpZ p 23.04.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2023: WARLB_01