Erweiterte Funktionen



Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.01.2023 - DE000LB37VG5




26.01.23 00:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB37VG5 SPKSP MemExpZ p 23.04.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB37VG5 SPKSP MemExpZ p 23.04.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.01.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Video Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit Amazon ($AMZN)
Nach 817% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 60.410% mit Adobe ($ADBE)

Moovly Media Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 25.01./07:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB37VG5 LB37VG 1.010 € 1.010 €
Werte im Artikel
1.010 plus
0,00%
101,67 minus
-0,64%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  19.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  19.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock meldet starke Bodenproben - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 477% Gold Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 58.420% mit Great Bear Resources

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...