Discount-Zertifikat auf LVMH [. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.11.2022 - DE000LB35Y96
25.11.22 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB35Y96 Disc-Z 24.11.2023 MOH 453,7 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.11.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB35Y96 Disc-Z 24.11.2023 MOH 453,7 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.11.2022: WARLB_01
