Banxa Holdings - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.11.2022 - DE000LB35Y88
25.11.22 00:56
Das Instrument DE000LB35Y88 Disc-Z 24.11.2023 DPW 24,85 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.11.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB35Y88 Disc-Z 24.11.2023 DPW 24,85 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.11.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,2475 $
|0,25 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA06683R1010
|A2QQHE
|2,96 $
|0,20 $
23,66
-
0,25
-1,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,81 €
|-
|31.10.22
|Frankfurt
|0,7995 €
|0,00%
|04.11.22
|Stuttgart
|0,801 €
|-
|04.11.22
|Berlin
|0,7985 €
|0,00%
|08.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,8005 €
|-0,19%
|04.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,2475 $
|-1,00%
|23.11.22
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|137
|Da keiner anfangen möchte ...
|15.03.22