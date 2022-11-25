Das Instrument DE000LB35Y88 Disc-Z 24.11.2023 DPW 24,85 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.11.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB35Y88 Disc-Z 24.11.2023 DPW 24,85 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.11.2022: WARLB_01