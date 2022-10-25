Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Allia. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.10.2022 - DE000LB2CAT5
25.10.22 00:25
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2CAT5 Safe-Anl Cap 22(27.10.28) ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.10.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2CAT5 Safe-Anl Cap 22(27.10.28) ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.10.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2CAT5
|LB2CAT
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|20.10.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|04.10.22
