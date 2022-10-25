Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.10.2022 - DE000LB2CAH0




25.10.22 00:25
Das Instrument DE000LB2CAH0 Safe-Anl Cap 22(23.10.26) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.10.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2CAH0 Safe-Anl Cap 22(23.10.26) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.10.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2CAH0 LB2CAH 101,00 € 101,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  20.10.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  20.10.22
  = Realtime
