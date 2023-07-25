Das Instrument DE000HVB8008 HVB BON.PRO Z25.07.28 TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.07.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8008 HVB BON.PRO Z25.07.28 TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.07.2023: WARUN_01