Aktienanleihe Protect auf ING. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.07.2023 - DE000HVB7ZV1
24.07.23 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7ZV1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)INN1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.07.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7ZV1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)INN1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.07.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.07./21:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7ZV1
|HVB7ZV
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.07.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.07.23
