Aktienanleihe Protect auf Merc. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.07.2023 - DE000HVB7ZU3




24.07.23 23:54
Das Instrument DE000HVB7ZU3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.07.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7ZU3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.07.2023: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 23.07./21:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7ZU3 HVB7ZU 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  21.07.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  21.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
