Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.07.2022 - XS2105917962
24.07.22 21:48
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XS2105917962 EO-MTN 22(24) LVMH Moet H.L.V. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.07.2022: WARGS_01 The instrument XS2105917962 EO-MTN 22(24) LVMH Moet H.L.V. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.07.2022: WARGS_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|990,21 €
|1.000 €
|-9,79 €
|-0,98%
|22.07./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3VAF2
|LB3VAF
|1.000 €
|985,91 €
Werte im Artikel
93,93
+1,09%
-
0,00%
103,98
-0,07%
990,21
-0,98%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|990,21 €
|-0,98%
|22.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|989,75 €
|-1,02%
|22.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.