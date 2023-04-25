Erweiterte Funktionen



24.04.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB7PM1 HVB EXP.PL 25.04.29 VW Vz WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.04.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7PM1 HVB EXP.PL 25.04.29 VW Vz WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.04.2023: WARUN_04

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 25.04./09:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7PM1 HVB7PM 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  21.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  21.04.23
  = Realtime
