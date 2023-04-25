Das Instrument DE000HVB7P82 HVB Flex Invest Zt.23(27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.04.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7P82 HVB Flex Invest Zt.23(27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.04.2023: WARUN_04