Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf K+S . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.04.2023 - DE000HVB7P09
24.04.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7P09 HVB BON.PRO Z25.04.28 SDF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.04.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7P09 HVB BON.PRO Z25.04.28 SDF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.04.2023: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7P09
|HVB7P0
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|21.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|21.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.