Protect Multi Aktienanleihe auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.01.2023 - DE000VU1EYT8




25.01.23 01:01
Das Instrument DE000VU1EYT8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.01.2023: WARVO_03_ITM The instrument DE000VU1EYT8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.01.2023: WARVO_03_ITM

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 24.01./18:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VU1EYT8 VU1EYT 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  23.01.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  23.01.23
