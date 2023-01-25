Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Cove. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.01.2023 - DE000VU1EYB6
25.01.23 01:01
Das Instrument DE000VU1EYB6 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(23)1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.01.2023: WARVO_03_ITM The instrument DE000VU1EYB6 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(23)1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.01.2023: WARVO_03_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.01./18:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU1EYB6
|VU1EYB
|100,00 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
100,00
0,00%
65,41
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.01.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
