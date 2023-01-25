Das Instrument DE000VU07B35 Protect Pro Aktie v.23(23)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.01.2023: WARVO_03_ITM The instrument DE000VU07B35 Protect Pro Aktie v.23(23)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.01.2023: WARVO_03_ITM