Indexanleihe Protect auf EURO. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.11.2023 - DE000PD99V54
24.11.23 00:51
Das Instrument DE000PD99V54 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.11.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99V54 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.11.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.11./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99V54
|PD99V5
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.11.23
