Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.11.2023 - DE000HVB8BB2
24.11.23 00:51
Das Instrument DE000HVB8BB2 HVB EXP.PL 26.02.29 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.11.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8BB2 HVB EXP.PL 26.02.29 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.11.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.11./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8BB2
|HVB8BB
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|17.11.23
= Realtime
