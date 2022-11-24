Das Instrument AT0000A31FA9 STX Glo.Div.Idx Zt.22/24.11.27 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.11.2022: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A31FA9 STX Glo.Div.Idx Zt.22/24.11.27 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.11.2022: WARCE_01