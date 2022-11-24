Erweiterte Funktionen
1 % Dividendenaktien Bond auf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.11.2022 - AT0000A31FA9
24.11.22 00:58
Das Instrument AT0000A31FA9 STX Glo.Div.Idx Zt.22/24.11.27 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.11.2022: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A31FA9 STX Glo.Div.Idx Zt.22/24.11.27 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.11.2022: WARCE_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|23.11./00:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT0000A31FA9
|RC08CS
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|-
|22.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00
|0,00%
|31.10.22
