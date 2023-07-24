Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Deu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.07.2023 - DE000LB4D712




23.07.23 21:24
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4D712 Deep-Exp-Z 22.09.2028 DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.07.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4D712 Deep-Exp-Z 22.09.2028 DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.07.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4D712 LB4D71 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  19.07.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  19.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock meldet großartige Studienergebnisse - Massives Kaufsignal. 202% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...