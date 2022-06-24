Das Instrument DE000LB3TGY4 Deep-Exp-Z 25.08.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.06.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3TGY4 Deep-Exp-Z 25.08.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.06.2022: WARLB_01