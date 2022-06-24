Erweiterte Funktionen



CoinShares Physical Staked Po. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.06.2022 - DE000LB3TGY4




23.06.22 23:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3TGY4 Deep-Exp-Z 25.08.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.06.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3TGY4 Deep-Exp-Z 25.08.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.06.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,38 € 7,1885 € 0,1915 € +2,66% 23.06./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNRRFW10 A3GVC0 21,31 € 6,35 €
Werte im Artikel
6,72 plus
+4,38%
7,38 plus
+2,66%
1.010 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,687 € +3,82%  20.06.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 7,38 € +2,66%  23.06.22
Frankfurt 7,3475 € +1,81%  23.06.22
Berlin 7,41 € +0,95%  23.06.22
München 7,33 € 0,00%  23.06.22
Düsseldorf 7,199 € -0,26%  23.06.22
Xetra 7,245 € -1,26%  23.06.22
