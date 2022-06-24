Erweiterte Funktionen
CoinShares Physical Staked Po. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.06.2022 - DE000LB3TGY4
23.06.22 23:56
Das Instrument DE000LB3TGY4 Deep-Exp-Z 25.08.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.06.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3TGY4 Deep-Exp-Z 25.08.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.06.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,38 €
|7,1885 €
|0,1915 €
|+2,66%
|23.06./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNRRFW10
|A3GVC0
|21,31 €
|6,35 €
6,72
+4,38%
7,38
+2,66%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,687 €
|+3,82%
|20.06.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|7,38 €
|+2,66%
|23.06.22
|Frankfurt
|7,3475 €
|+1,81%
|23.06.22
|Berlin
|7,41 €
|+0,95%
|23.06.22
|München
|7,33 €
|0,00%
|23.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|7,199 €
|-0,26%
|23.06.22
|Xetra
|7,245 €
|-1,26%
|23.06.22
