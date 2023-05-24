Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Comm. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.05.2023 - DE000HVB7U69
24.05.23 00:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7U69 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)CBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.05.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7U69 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)CBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.05.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.05./00:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7U69
|HVB7U6
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.05.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.05.23
