Erweiterte Funktionen
Strategie-Zertifikat bezogen auf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.04.2023 - DE000UBS5C21
23.04.23 21:37
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000UBS5C21 Portfolio Z 23.04.30 Portfolio WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.04.2023: WARUB_02 The instrument DE000UBS5C21 Portfolio Z 23.04.30 Portfolio WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.04.2023: WARUB_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.04./13:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000UBS5C21
|UBS5C2
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13.04.23
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.