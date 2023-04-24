Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument DE000UBS5C21 Portfolio Z 23.04.30 Portfolio WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.04.2023: WARUB_02 The instrument DE000UBS5C21 Portfolio Z 23.04.30 Portfolio WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.04.2023: WARUB_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 21.04./13:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000UBS5C21 UBS5C2 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  21.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  13.04.23
