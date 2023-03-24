Das Instrument DE000PF99394 Fix Kupon Express v.23(27)BSKT WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.03.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF99394 Fix Kupon Express v.23(27)BSKT WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.03.2023: WARBN_06