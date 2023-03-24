Erweiterte Funktionen
4Y Fix Kupon Express Worst-o. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.03.2023 - DE000PF99394
24.03.23 00:13
Das Instrument DE000PF99394 Fix Kupon Express v.23(27)BSKT WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.03.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF99394 Fix Kupon Express v.23(27)BSKT WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.03.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.03./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99394
|PF9939
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|17.03.23
