Das Instrument DE000LB4S8D2 SPA DpExpZ 28.06.2030 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4S8D2 SPA DpExpZ 28.06.2030 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.01.2024: WARLB_01