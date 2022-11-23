Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Allian. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.11.2022 - DE000VV8Z2U3
23.11.22 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV8Z2U3 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.11.2022: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VV8Z2U3 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.11.2022: WARVO_01_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.11./17:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV8Z2U3
|VV8Z2U
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.11.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
