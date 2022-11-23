Das Instrument DE000HVB77V8 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)BNP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.11.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB77V8 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)BNP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.11.2022: WARUN_03