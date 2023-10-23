Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.10.2023 - DE000PD99TL6
22.10.23 21:35
Das Instrument DE000PD99TL6 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.10.2023: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PD99TL6 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.10.2023: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.10./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99TL6
|PD99TL
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.10.23
= Realtime
