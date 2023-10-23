Erweiterte Funktionen



1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.10.2023 - DE000PD99TL6




22.10.23 21:35
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PD99TL6 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.10.2023: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PD99TL6 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24) ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.10.2023: WARBN_04

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 20.10./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99TL6 PD99TL 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  16.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...