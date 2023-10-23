Erweiterte Funktionen
Nachkauf Zertifikat auf EURO . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.10.2023 - DE000KH5DBH4
22.10.23 21:35
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000KH5DBH4 Notes 25.10.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.10.2023: WARBA_03 The instrument DE000KH5DBH4 Notes 25.10.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.10.2023: WARBA_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.10./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KH5DBH4
|KH5DBH
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.10.23
= Realtime
