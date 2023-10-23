Das Instrument DE000KH5DBH4 Notes 25.10.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.10.2023: WARBA_03 The instrument DE000KH5DBH4 Notes 25.10.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.10.2023: WARBA_03