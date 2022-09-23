Das Instrument DE000PF99XB4 Exp.Bon.Z23.09.27 S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.09.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99XB4 Exp.Bon.Z23.09.27 S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.09.2022: WARBN_03