Indexanleihe Protect auf EURO. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.09.2022 - DE000PF99WL5
22.09.22 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99WL5 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.09.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99WL5 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.09.2022: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.09./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99WL5
|PF99WL
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.09.22
