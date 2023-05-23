Erweiterte Funktionen
XRPetc - ETC Group Physical . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.05.2023 - DE000LB4APG0
23.05.23 00:27
Das Instrument DE000LB4APG0 Safe-Anl Cap 23(23.06.28) DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.05.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4APG0 Safe-Anl Cap 23(23.06.28) DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.05.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,221 €
|6,2785 €
|-0,0575 €
|-0,92%
|22.05./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3GYNB0
|A3GYNB
|8,21 €
|4,36 €
16,26
+0,74%
23,44
+0,46%
8,61
+0,38%
8,07
+0,07%
18,50
+0,06%
1,64
+0,04%
100,00
0,00%
16,66
-0,05%
46,06
-0,11%
1,19
-0,33%
24,52
-0,34%
2,41
-0,43%
3,90
-0,45%
4,26
-0,57%
1,65
-0,69%
9,37
-0,70%
16,44
-0,72%
6,22
-0,92%
5,20
-0,93%
4,79
-1,09%
9,31
-1,59%
1,75
-4,04%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|6,26 €
|+0,14%
|22.05.23
|Xetra
|6,221 €
|-0,92%
|22.05.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|6,218 €
|-1,24%
|22.05.23
|Berlin
|6,23 €
|-1,74%
|22.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|6,1745 €
|-3,36%
|22.05.23
= Realtime
