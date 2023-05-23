Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Deutsche Ban. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.05.2023 - DE000HVB7S22
23.05.23 00:27
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7S22 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7S22 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.05.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.05./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7S22
|HVB7S2
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.05.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
