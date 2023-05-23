Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe auf Deutsche Ban. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.05.2023 - DE000HVB7S22




23.05.23 00:27
Das Instrument DE000HVB7S22 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.05.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7S22 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.05.2023: WARUN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 22.05./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7S22 HVB7S2 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  19.05.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  19.05.23
