3Y Indexanleihe Protect auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.03.2023 - DE000PD99MA4
23.03.23 00:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99MA4 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(26)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.03.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99MA4 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.23(26)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.03.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.03./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99MA4
|PD99MA
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.03.23
