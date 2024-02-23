Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Best Express Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.02.2024 - DE000PN99DU0
23.02.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PN99DU0 Express.Z 23.02.29 Sol.Eur&US WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.02.2024: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PN99DU0 Express.Z 23.02.29 Sol.Eur&US WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.02.2024: WARBN_05
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.02./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PN99DU0
|PN99DU
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16.02.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.