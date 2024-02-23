Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.24 00:58
Das Instrument DE000PN99DP0 EXPR.BON.Z23.05.29 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.02.2024: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PN99DP0 EXPR.BON.Z23.05.29 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.02.2024: WARBN_05

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.015 € 1.015 € -   € 0,00% 22.02./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PN99DP0 PN99DP 1.015 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.015 € 0,00%  16.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
