Das Instrument DE000PN99DP0 EXPR.BON.Z23.05.29 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.02.2024: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PN99DP0 EXPR.BON.Z23.05.29 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.02.2024: WARBN_05