Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf To. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.01.2024 - DE000HVB8GU1
23.01.24 00:48
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8GU1 HVB EXP.PL 24.01.28 Total WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.01.2024: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8GU1 HVB EXP.PL 24.01.28 Total WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.01.2024: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8GU1
|HVB8GU
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|19.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|18.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.