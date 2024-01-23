Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Volks. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.01.2024 - DE000HVB8GQ9
23.01.24 00:48
Das Instrument DE000HVB8GQ9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.01.2024: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8GQ9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.01.2024: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.01./21:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8GQ9
|HVB8GQ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.01.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.01.24
= Realtime
