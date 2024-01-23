Das Instrument DE000HVB8GP1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)PUM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.01.2024: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8GP1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)PUM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.01.2024: WARUN_04