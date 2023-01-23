Erweiterte Funktionen
PAYCORE MINERALS INC. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.01.2023 - DE000LB37SD8
22.01.23 22:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB37SD8 Deep-ExpZ plus 23.03.2029 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB37SD8 Deep-ExpZ plus 23.03.2029 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.01.2023: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,40 $
|1,4966 $
|-0,0966 $
|-6,45%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA70434D1006
|A3DK6H
|1,50 $
|0,70 $
Werte im Artikel
1.010
0,00%
1,40
-6,45%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,29 €
|+3,20%
|19.01.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,40 $
|-6,45%
|20.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Paycore der Nachbar von I-80 .
|23.12.22